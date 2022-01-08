Bowling Green - Shirley Smith McGonigal age 83 of Bowling Green, died at the Signature Health Care Center of Bowling Green. She was born in Bowling Green to the late Lloyd H. and Annie Mae Lee Smith. She is the widow of George McGonigal. She is also preceded in death by her sons, Terry Taylor and Danny Jent, also a brother, Lloyd Wendell Smith.

She retired from McDonalds after 44 years. She was of the Baptist Faith. She is survived by Sister Linda Ausbrooks (James) of Bowling Green. Grandchildren, Chelsie Taylor and Blade Taylor both of Glasgow. Daughter-in-law, Regina Taylor of Glasgow. Nephews, Ricky Lloyd Ausbrooks and Gary Ausbrooks (Sherry) both of Bowling Green. A great niece, Taylor Michelle Ausbrooks.

Visitation will be 12 noon to 2:00 pm Monday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel, with the service starting at 2:00 pm at the Chapel. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery.