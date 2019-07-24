Bowling Green - Shirley R. Wilson, 87, formerly of Bowling Green, passed away Monday, July 22 in Roswell, GA. Graveside service will be at 11:00 am on Monday, July 29 at Fairview Cemetery #1. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Monday, July 29 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home. Full obituary available at www.jvpfh.com