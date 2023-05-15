Shirley Steff Kirby, age 86, of Bowling Green, KY, passed away Tuesday, (May 09, 2023) at her daughter’s home in Bowling Green.
She was born on June 22, 1936 in Yeaman, KY, the daughter of the late Roscoe and Orney Edwards Steff.
She was a retired teacher’s aide with Bowling Green Independent Schools and an avid tennis player, who enjoyed golfing and playing solitaire. She was a member of Bethel Fellowship, though she had recently been attending the Church of Joy.
She is survived by two sons, Matthew Kirby (Donnie) of Glasgow, KY & Michael Kirby (Andrea) of Halfway, KY; a daughter, Ashley Hayes (Ben) of Bowling Green, KY; seven grandchildren, Stacy Kupchella, Tara Branham, Magon Anderson (Nick), Kristin Drago (Josh), Dillon Kirby, Andrew Hayes (Haylee), and Garrett Kirby; seven great-grandchildren, Griffin & Julia Kupchella, Jaxson, Isabella & Isaac Drago, Sierra Anderson, Jovi Hayes with another great-granddaughter, Savana, on the way. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Edward Dean Kirby; a sister, Ella Steff Riley and a brother, R.L. Steff.
Funeral services will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday, (May 15, 2023) at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Bro. Nathan Lowe will be officiating. Burial will be in Leitchfield Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. Monday until time of services.
