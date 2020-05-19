Bowling Green - Shirley Temple (Guess) White, age 84, passed away Monday May 18, 2020 at the Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The Warren County native was the daughter of the late Asher Guess and Ermie Childerss Guess, she was preceded in death by two sisters Irene White and Sue Bobbett. She was a member of Old Liberty Baptist Church, she loved to fish and hunt with her husband and to piece quilts.
She is survived by her husband, Josie White, one son Larry Dale Norris, sisters Betty Sandlin of Athens, Al. Joyce Williams, Nancy Hudnall and Linda Davenport (Jimmy) all of Bowling Green, brothers Asher Guess Jr. and Ralph Guess (Maggie) of Louisville, KY and Tommy Guess (Shirley Ann) of Bowling Green. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Graveside Service will be 11:30 AM Friday May 22, 2020 at Old Liberty Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 9:00 AM-11:00 AM at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
