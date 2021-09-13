Bowling Green – Sible Logsdon Whitaker, 100 of Bowling Green died Sunday, September 12, 2021 at the Medical Center. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial at Bethel Cemetery. Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Wednesday and 9-11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. For complete obituary please see hardyandsonfuneralhomes.com
