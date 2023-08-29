BOWLING GREEN – Sidney Hines Ashburn, “Bubby”, age 65, of Bowling Green, passed away on Thursday, August 24, 2023 in his home. He was born on August 13,1958, in Springfield, Tennessee to the late Hines Ashburn and Elaine Dillon Ashburn.
Sid worked for many years in the heating and air industry, but most of all he was a proud veteran of the Kentucky Army National Guard, 2123 Transportation Unit. He served active duty 4 times, including overseas in Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom. Sid was a member of the VFW and the American Legion. He was known by his Unit as “Easy Rider”.
Sid is survived by his two children, Cristy (Chip) Carnes of Bowling Green, and Josh Ashburn of Bowling Green; two granddaughters who lit up his world, Leola Ann and Linden Carnes; four sisters, Cindy (Mike) Farmer, Mary Jane Swords, Kelly (Steve) Wilkins, Bonnie Watts; a special aunt, Annelle (Michael) Werner. Nieces, Janie Wilkerson, Sarah Swords-Collins, Michaela Poole, 3 nephews, Mikey Farmer, Steven Swords , and Sam Swords, and two great nephews, Bryant and Braylon Wilkerson.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm Wednesday and after 10:00 am Thursday all at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. Funeral service will be at 12 noon Thursday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel, with burial to follow in the Brock A. Beery Veteran’s Cemetery, with Military Honors. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Disabled American Veterans Association in memory of Sid.
