Bowling Green - Silvester Lee Lindsey age 64 of Bowling Green, passed away peacefully on Wednesday at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Bowling Green to the late Charles Lawson "Boss" and Joy Lee Lawrence Lindsey, also preceded in death by his sister Diane Pippin. Mr. Lindsey was a Maintenance Supervisor for Goodwill Industries of Kentucky and a Baptist. Lee as he was known by, was a loving and caring family man that would help anyone.
Silvester is survived by his wife, Sharon Diane Burch Lindsey of Bowling Green, His five children, Tabatha Fox (Brian), Misty Adams (Brian), Todd Lee Lindsey, Amanda Prine (Jimmy) and Joy Huff (Ricky) all of Bowling Green. 9 Grandchildren, Ashton, Harlee, Ally, Aaliyah, Colton, Jeffrey, Emma, Zach and Lindsey. Brothers and sisters, Wilma, Sandra, Ronnie, Barbara and Lunell. Several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, uncles, Ernie Lawrence and Garland Harris. Sisters-In-Law, Bonnie and Monica Burch. Also his faithful furry friend Bella. The family would like to thank Hosparus for all their care.
Visitation will be 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm Sunday and after 9:00 am Monday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. Funeral service will be at 1:00 pm Monday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel, with burial to follow in the Fairview Cemetery.
