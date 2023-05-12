Maple Mount, KY – Sister Mary Agnes VonderHaar, 89, an Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph, died May 10 at Mount Saint Joseph, in her 70th year of religious life.
She was a native of Vine Grove. Sister Mary Agnes was an educator for 33 years, serving as principal at St. Joseph Inter-Parochial School, Bowling Green (1975-81). Survivors include the members of her religious community; and two brothers, Jerry and Larry VonderHaar, both of Louisville.
The funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16 at Mount Saint Joseph, with the praying of the rosary at 9 a.m. Visitation will begin Monday at 4 p.m., with a wake service following at 6:30 p.m.
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, Owensboro, is handling arrangements. Donations in memory of Sister Mary Agnes may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356.
