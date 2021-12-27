Bowling Green - Sondra Kaye Lawrence Grimes of Bowling Green, KY passed away at her residence on Thursday, December 23, 2021 after a valiant battle with cancer. She was 69 years old. Born to the late Johnnie Marie Eadens and Onell Lawrence, Sondra is also preceded in death by her brother Larry Lawrence. She leaves behind her husband of 5 years, James Grimes; sons Allen and Wesley Mansfield of Bowling Green; step-daughters Jamie Grimes Ryne (Ron), Jill Thomas, Jana Soblett; 3 grandchildren Tyler Mansfield, Cheyenne Mansfield and Dylan Mansfield; siblings Monty Lawrence and Nella Lawrence Bean of Winter Haven, FL; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was a special Nana to Baylor Wade Bean. Sondra retired from the Medical Center at Bowling Green in June of 2021 after 30 years of phlebotomy and lab work. She also worked at Holley Carburetor in her younger years before earning an Associates degree at Draughon's Jr. College. Sondra was a member of Woodburn Church of Christ in Bowling Green. She was a season ticket holder for WKU football and men's basketball games and supported WKU for several decades. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Visitation for Mrs. Sondra Grimes will be from 5:00 p.m. thru 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29th and again on Thursday, December 30th from 11:00 a.m. thru 1:30 p.m. with a Chapel Service to begin at 1:30 p.m., all at J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel, 832 Broadway Ave., Bowling Green. Interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery.
