Bowling Green - Sondra Lynn Gott, 54 of Bowling Green passed peacefully Sunday, July 19, 2020 at her residence. The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Earl and Truby Manning. She was preceded in death by her step son, Kyle Gott. She was a housewife and a member of Mt Olivet Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Her survivors include her husband James "Jimmy" Gott; her daughter, Skyler Peck (Tommy) and a host of friends. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel.
