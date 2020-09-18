Smiths Grove - Stacey Lowe, 51 of Smiths Grove died Thursday, September 17 at his grandmother's residence.
The Barren County native is a son of David Lowe who survives and the late Shirley Plumlee Bunch. He was employed as a construction worker and heat and air technician.
His survivors include his two sons, Michael and Clint Lowe; the mother of his children, Karen Lowe; his father, David Lowe (Carol); his paternal grandmother, Roberta Lowe; one sister, Shawna Kinslow; one brother, Jeremiah Lowe (Crystal); several nieces and nephews.
There will be a walk through visitation Monday, from 11 a.m. -1 p.m. at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. with cremation to follow. Mask are required inside the funeral home.