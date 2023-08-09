BOWLING GREEN – Stacy Derek Eidson, 59, of Bowling Green passed away on August 5, 2023. He was born in Bowling Green, KY to the late Leonard Ray Eidson, Jr and Billie Eidson Kearney. He was a member of Lehman Avenue Church of Christ. He was a graduate of Warren Central High School and attended Western KY University. He retired from The University of Louisville as an electrician. He loved to deer hunt, play golf and fish. He was a member of several bass clubs, placing first and second in many of the tournaments.
His pride and joy was the 10 lb largemouth bass he had mounted on the wall. He and his twin brother were on the first Warren County BB Gun Team to make it to the International Tournament in Shreveport, LA. Stacy also made it to Dubuque, IA the next year. Stacy loved being with family and friends. He was always the first one in the food line. He loved his Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and Blizzards.
Survivors include his daughter, Christine Eidson, Shelbyville, KY. His brother Terry Eidson (Diane) of Bowling Green, KY, and twin brother Tracy Eidson, Mt. Pleasant, SC. Sisters Gayle Eidson Hooks and Joan Eidson Roemer (David) both of Bowling Green, KY. 1 niece, 4 nephews, 1 great niece and 1 great nephew. Visitation will be held at JC Kirby & Sons Lovers Lane Chapel on Friday, August 11, 2023 from 11:00 – 1:00.
Graveside service will be held at 1:30pm at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Expression of sympathy may be made to Potter Childrens Home and Family Ministries, Hospice of Southern KY Inc, and Alzheimer’s Foundation.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.