BOWLING GREEN – Stacy Derek Eidson, 59, of Bowling Green passed away on August 5, 2023. He was born in Bowling Green, KY to the late Leonard Ray Eidson, Jr and Billie Eidson Kearney. He was a member of Lehman Avenue Church of Christ. He was a graduate of Warren Central High School and attended Western KY University. He retired from The University of Louisville as an electrician. He loved to deer hunt, play golf and fish. He was a member of several bass clubs, placing first and second in many of the tournaments.

Tags