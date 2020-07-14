Bowling Green - Stacy Lynn Lewis Cardwell, 50, of Bowling Green passed away Monday, March 27, 2020. Sparkle. Light. Glitter. Love. It had been less than 12 hours since Stacy passed before these words were being used to describe her life here on Earth. Stacy was one of a kind. The type of person who saw good in everything, no matter how bad it really was. She was a source of light to all who came in contact with her, and she never turned down a good leopard print.
Stacy is survived by her mother Donna Lewis, husband Charles Cardwell, two daughters; Lindsey Marson (Josh) and Brittany Hilger (Nick), a son Blake Cardwell, her sister Linda Reeve (Ed), a brother Randy Lewis (Denise) and two grandchildren; Harper "HK" Marson and Eli Marson.
Visitation will be from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Saturday July 18, 2020 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel followed by a Graveside Service at 12:00 PM in the Bowling Green Gardens. The family has reserved Annas Greek Restaurant from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM and invite all to join them to celebrate Stacy's life.
