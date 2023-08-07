Bowling Green - Stanley H. Vincent 72 of Bowling Green died Sunday, August 6, 2023 at his residence. The Edmonson County native was a son of the late Clancy Vincent and Emma Jean Vincent. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Jessica Vincent and a brother, Randy Vincent. Stanley was a retired construction worker. He loved to farm and was an avid UK fan. His survivors include his wife, Virginia Manco Vincent; his daughter, Amanda Vincent; three sisters, Paulette Cole (Gary), Barbara Seabolt (Tommy) and Deborah Duvall (Joe); several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial at Penns Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.