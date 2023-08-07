Bowling Green - Stanley H. Vincent 72 of Bowling Green died Sunday, August 6, 2023 at his residence. The Edmonson County native was a son of the late Clancy Vincent and Emma Jean Vincent. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Jessica Vincent and a brother, Randy Vincent. Stanley was a retired construction worker. He loved to farm and was an avid UK fan. His survivors include his wife, Virginia Manco Vincent; his daughter, Amanda Vincent; three sisters, Paulette Cole (Gary), Barbara Seabolt (Tommy) and Deborah Duvall (Joe); several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial at Penns Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.