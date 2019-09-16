Bowling Green – Stella Gene Phelps, 81, of Scottsville, Kentucky died Friday, September 13, 2019 at the Hospice House. She was a native of Bowling Green and the daughter of the late Stanley Buckley and Beulah M. Buckley. She is also preceded in death by her late husband Floyd Phelps. Stella was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She retired from Holley Carburetor with over 20 years of service. Stella is survived by her daughter; Karen Deckard, Scottsville, KY, two sons; Terry Buckley, wife Berenda, Franklin, KY and Marty Goodman of Franklin, KY. Her grandchildren include; Ashley Deckard, Scottsville, KY, Josh Deckard, Fountain Run, KY, Travis Buckley, Brandon Buckley, Brent Buckley, all of Franklin, KY, Dustin Goodman, Lafayette, TN, Tyler Goodman, and Cody Goodman both of Franklin, KY, Eric Deckard, New Albany, IN, Clayton Deckard, Sellarsburg, IN and 14 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with burial at Bowling Green Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Chapel.
