Bowling Green - Stephen Goodrum, age 69, passed away on October 29, 2020 in Ashland City, TN.
Steve was born on November 30, 1950 to the late E.C. and Katherine Osborne Goodrum. He was born in Bowling Green and graduated from Bowling Green High School and attended Western Kentucky University, graduating with a major in biology and later obtained his Masters in biology. Steve retired from the State of Kentucky Occupational and Health Administration as an industrial hygienist. He loved sports, especially WKU football and basketball, traveling to many games with his dad. He was a long-time Dodgers fan, starting when he was very young and they were based in Brooklyn.
Steve is survived by his mother, Katherine Goodrum; sister, Beverly Goodrum Roberts (Jay) and son, Matthew; and sister MaryAnn Goodrum-Booth (Robert) and children, Alexandra and Dylan.
Funeral services will be held at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel on Monday, November 2 at 2 p.m. with visitation from 1 p.m. until service time. Internment will take place immediately following the service at Fairview Cemetery.