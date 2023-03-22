BOWLING GREEN – Stephen Neal Smith, 63, of Bowling Green passed away Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky. Stephen was a native of Ft. Campbell, KY and was born May 3, 1959.
He was preceded in death by his parents Walter Charles Smith and Charlene (Cassidy) Smith.
Stephen was a factory worker for Henkel Co. He was friends of Bill W., loved his girls and family. Also loved relaxing, cruising, watching T.V. and playing racquetball.
Survivors include his wife Melissa (Adamson) Smith; two sons Stephen Neal Smith, Jr. and Matthew Neighbors (Mikayla Riley); five daughters Miranda Smith Cook, Jessica Enlow Garrett (Hunter), Kaileigh Enlow, Natalie Enlow and Raylan Adamson; one sister Tammy Smith Cara (Frank); three precious grandchildren Dylan Cook, Kennedy Cook and Lillian Garrett; one niece Emily (McPeak) Crist and great nephew Gage Crist.
A Celebration of Life will be Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 4:00 pm at J. C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will be Sunday from 2:00 pm until time of services at the funeral home. The family chose cremation. Expressions of sympathy may be made to 13th Street Clubhouse or Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
