...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
Forecast rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches will be possible from
Friday evening through Saturday evening.
* WHERE...All of southern Indiana and central Kentucky.
* WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
Bowling Green - Stephen Allen Gilbert, age 68, passed away Wednesday December 29, 2021 at his residence in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The Warren County native was the son of the late Butch Gilbert and Daphna Myra Gabbard Gilbert, who survives. Steve was a retired salesman for Southern School Supply/ School Specialty.
He is survived by one brother, Larry Gilbert of Franklin, Kentucky, two sisters, Leigh Wheat (Rick) and Kelli Nicks (Harold) both of Bowling Green, Kentucky, one niece, Rachel Wheat Jackson and one nephew Ethan Wheat and five great nieces and nephews. Cremation was chosen. J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel have been entrusted with arrangements.
