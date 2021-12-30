Bowling Green - Stephen Allen Gilbert, age 68, passed away Wednesday December 29, 2021 at his residence in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The Warren County native was the son of the late Butch Gilbert and Daphna Myra Gabbard Gilbert, who survives. Steve was a retired salesman for Southern School Supply/ School Specialty.

He is survived by one brother, Larry Gilbert of Franklin, Kentucky, two sisters, Leigh Wheat (Rick) and Kelli Nicks (Harold) both of Bowling Green, Kentucky, one niece, Rachel Wheat Jackson and one nephew Ethan Wheat and five great nieces and nephews. Cremation was chosen. J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel have been entrusted with arrangements.