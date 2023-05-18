BOWLING GREEN — Steve Anderson, 63, of Bowling Green, passed away Monday, May 15, 2023, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington. Steve was born September 7, 1959, in Lubbock, TX, a son of the late Stanley and Evelyn Mullins Anderson and was preceded in death by a son, Eric Anderson.
He had earned his BSN RN from Western Kentucky University and was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church.
Steve was instrumental in the development of Kaleidoscope Farm, for the Bowling Green Housing Authority was the founder of the Karenni American Garden Club which employed refugee farmers as part of his calling to work with the refugee population.
Steve was a musician with the Blue Cha Cha's and enjoyed cooking, gardening and kayaking.
Survivors include his wife, Lou Anderson; his son, Jon Anderson; one sister, Judy Andrews (Mike) of Lebanon, KY and one brother, David Anderson (Joanne) of Ft. Myers, FL; several nieces and nephews and many cousins also survive.
A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for 10:00 am Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home and from 8:30 to 10:00 am, Saturday at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. A Prayer Service will be at 7:00 pm on Friday at the funeral home. Graveside services will be at 2:30 EST, Saturday, at the Old Liberty Cemetery in Bradfordville, KY.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Kaleidoscope Farm, P O Box 116, Bowling Green, KY 42102-0116.
