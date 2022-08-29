Auburn - Mr. William Stephen "Steve" Hall, age 83, of Auburn, KY passed away on Sunday, August 28th, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Young Funeral Home, Auburn, KY. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 2nd, 2022 at Young Funeral Home, 213 Spring St., Auburn, KY from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. and Saturday, September 3rd, 2022 from 8:00 A.M. until funeral time at 11:00 AM at Young Funeral Home with burial at Auburn Cemetery.
Steve was born on November 13th, 1938, in Indianapolis, IN to the late William Fielding "Bill" Hall and Edna Mae Fisher Hall. He was proceeded in death by his parents, his brother, Gary Edwin "Slick" Hall, and his son-in-law, Gary Alan Woodward.
He is survived by his childhood sweetheart and wife of 66 years, Geraldine Britt Hall; two daughters, Jacqueline Hall Woodward of Franklin, KY, Stephanie Emberton (Tom) of Scottsville, KY; 6 grandchildren, Jennifer Woodward Smith (Kevin) of Bowling Green, KY, Ashlea Woodward Johnstone (Cole) of Hendersonville, TN and Lindsey Garie Woodward Sila (Tony) of Bowling Green, KY, Ann-Thomas Hall Emberton of Nashville, TN, Thomas Dale Emberton III of Columbus, GA and Catherine Fisher Emberton of Bowling Green, KY; 6 great grandchildren, Justus Smith, Maxwell Smith, Fisher Sila, Addison Johnstone, Esther Sila and Emmett Johnstone.
Steve was a 1956 graduate from Chandlers High School in Logan County. He attended Bowling Green Business College. Steve was the former owner of the Auburn Pool Room and retired from Berry Plastics in 2009. He loved the Lord and was member of New Life Baptist Church. He served as Deacon, Trustee, and Church Van Driver during his membership. Steve was also the Coordinator of the Backpack Program for Auburn Elementary School and took great pride in helping to ensure children in the area could access food outside of school. Steve enjoyed cheering on the New York Yankees and he was an avid golfer. Next to loving the Lord and his family, Steve, loved the UK Wildcats. You would rarely find him not wearing some type of UK apparel or talking about UK sports. He made certain that all the children in the family were properly taught to pray, trust in the Lord and to cheer GO BIG BLUE! Steve was loved and cherished by many and will be dearly missed but comfort can be found in knowing that he is now present with our Lord and Savior.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to the New Life Baptist Church Backpack Program.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.