Brownsville - Steve Hardin, 53, died in Brownsville, May 7, 2020. Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel, Brownsville
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Flowers & Gifts
270-842-7415
Founded in 1992 by Jerry Baker, the Baker Arboretum now covers nearly 115 acres. Built on a ridge of rolling hills in the outskirts of Bowling…
Built in 1929 displaying education progress 1792 through the closing of last rural school in country.
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS
Most Popular
Articles
- Local pilot survives crash of historic, WWI-era biplane
- More than 600 new virus cases in Kentucky's biggest increase to date
- Judge rules against Beshear's travel ban; Edmonson, Logan see first deaths
- Brittney Danielle Thomas
- Second virus-related death confirmed in Warren County
- Buchanon outlines pandemic challenges ahead
- Almost 5K virus cases in Kentucky; death toll nears 250
- Judge dismisses apartment complexes' lawsuit against USPS
- BG man in murder case sentenced to 25 years
- Demand for masks increases as May 11 approaches
Commented