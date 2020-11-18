Franklin, KY - Mr. Steve Holman, age 78, of Franklin, KY passed away November 17th, 2020 at 2:55 PM in Simpson County, KY.
Arrangements are under the direction of Gilbert Funeral Home, Franklin, KY. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM Friday, November 20, 2020 at Gilbert Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, November 20, 2020 with burial to follow in the Greenlawn Cemetery of Franklin, KY.
Steve was born April 23, 1942 in Franklin, KY, to the late Robert Ernest Holman and the late Kola Crowder Holman.
He is survived by his spouse of 59 years Judy Holman; 3 children, Kenny Holman (Cindy) of Franklin, KY, Lou Ann Raby of Franklin, KY and Kelly Holman (Jennifer) of Franklin, KY; 10 grandchildren, Trey Holman, Garrett Raby, Rachel Raby, Maggie Holman, Gage Holman, Josie Holman, Zane Holman, Naomie Holman, Quade Holman and Tate Holman.
Steve is a member of the Eastside Missionary Baptist Church. He was a 1960 graduate of Franklin-Simpson High School and was class president. Steve worked at Kendall Company for 42 years as a machinist. He was a former coach and former president of Babe Ruth. Steve enjoyed hunting and fishing.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate expressions of sympathy be made to the volunteer organizations that assisted in the search and rescue, which include the Rapid Response Service, Barren County Rescue and Dive Team and the Franklin-Simpson Fire and Rescue. The checks need to be made to Gilbert Funeral Home and can be dropped off or mailed to 325 West Cedar St. Franklin, KY. 42134.
Online condolences may be made at www.gilbertfhonline.com and complete obituary may be read and shared on our Facebook page, Gilbert Funeral Home of Franklin, KY.