...Wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph possible today...
Southwesterly winds will increase this morning as a secondary cold
front approaches the region. The highest wind gusts are expected
between 10 AM EST and 7 PM EST.
Gusty winds will be capable of blowing around unsecured outdoor
objects. These winds may cause difficult driving conditions for
large profile vehicles... use extra caution.
Bowling Green - Steve R. Cowles age 64 passed away on Nov. 5 and Debra Diane Woods Cowles age 67 passed away on Nov. 11 both of Bowling Green. Steve was born in Franklin to James Cowles and Elsie Chaffin Cowles. He worked for Brown Trucking as a Spotter at International Paper and owned his own Lawn Service. Debra was born to Elmer C. and Jewell Perry Woods. Debra worked for Lord Corp. and Sumitomo. They were members of the 10th Street General Baptist Church. They both loved camping, NASCAR, trips to the mountains and their grandkids. They are also preceded in death by a daughter Donna Kaye Potter.
They are survived by their son, Steven Harold Cowles and his mother Penny Brown of Franklin. Four grandchildren, Cameron Cowles, Amber Kitchen, Chloe and Skyelar Potter. Son-in-law, Brad Potter of Bowling Green. Debra's Brother and sisters, Donald Richard Woods (Diane) of Georgia, Doris Woods Gaskey (James) of Bowling Green, Wanda Kaye White (Daniel) of Morgantown. Steve's Sisters and brothers Patsy Cowles of Franklin, Wanda Watkins (Donnie) of Auburn and Linda Cowles of Bowling Green, Kenneth Cowles, Bobby Cowles and Ronnie Cowles all of Franklin and Ricky Cowles of Scottsville.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm Wednesday, November 17, at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel, with the Funeral service starting at 2:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Bowling Green Gardens. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the 10th Street General Baptist Church in memory of them both.
