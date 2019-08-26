Bowling Green - Steve Trosper, 70, of Bowling Green died at Hospice of Southern Kentucky on Saturday, August 24, 2019 surrounded by his family. Steve was a native of Warren County, Kentucky and the son of the late George Vanmeter Trosper and Velma Trosper. He is also preceded in death by his brother; Terry Wayne Trosper. Steve was a Veteran of the United States Air Force, the Marine Corps, and a retired Detective for the Kentucky State Police after 26 years of service. He was a member of Forest Park Baptist Church, an F.O.P. Life Member Lodge #13, Kentucky State Police Retirement Association, Military Order of the Purple Heart Life Member, V.F.W and the American Legion. He is survived by two sons; Stephaen Oliver Trosper, Andy Trosper, a daughter;Aimee Jenkins (Dan) all of Bowling Green, 10 grandchildren; Julianne Moore, Tristen Jenkins, Madison Jenkins, Ethan Jenkins, Lillyan Jenkins, Morgan Trosper, Ellie Trosper, Gracie Trosper, Stella Trosper and Kaylen Trosper, one ! great gra ndchild; Blakely Perkins, one brother; Mike Trosper(Chris), a sister; Janet Gammon, husband Danny, Jacksonville, FL and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will held from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane chapel and on Wednesday from 12:00 p.m to 1:00 p.m. Funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery with the rendering of military honors.
