BOWLING GREEN – Steven Joel “Smitty” Smith, 63, of Bowling Green died Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Hospice House. He was the son of the late Joel Patrick Smith and Virginia Lee Smith who survives.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Lisa Ann Smith.
Smitty was an employee of Bowling Green Parks and Recreation. He liked gardening and outdoors.
His survivors are two daughter, Jodie Smith and Tonya Walker (Mitchell); two sons, Travis Smith (Vanessa) and Curtis Oakley(Elizabeth); six grandchildren, Olivia Walker, Shawn Walker, Coralee Smith, Elsie Smith, Maris and Miller Oakley; one sister, Suzanne Lossing (David); one brother, Shawn Smith (Karin); two nieces, Hayley and Becca Smith and his fur baby, Sammy.
There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.