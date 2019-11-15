Scottsville - Steven Kline, 57, of Scottsville, KY passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky. The Bitburg, Germany native was former employee of Dollar General, Pro-Com Heating, Sun Products and retired from Evine Home Shopping. He was a Desert Storm and Gulf War United States Air Force veteran. He is a son of the late Richard David Kline and Barbara Margaret Engles Jones, who survives. He is survived by his wife: Jennifer Kline, Scottsville, KY; 1 son: Micheal Aaron Camp, Bowling Green, KY; 1 daughter: Yvonne Marie Kline, TX; his mother: Margaret Jones, Kingsport, TN; his mothers-in-law: Ann Link and husband, Mike, and Brenda Moore, all of Scottsville, KY; 1 brother: Richard "Rich" Kline and wife, Dawn, VA; 3 sisters: Rose Kline Sutherland and Barbie Kline Fowler and husband, Roger, all of Kingsport, TN; Cathy Feaganes and husband, Sam, Hastings, PA; 4 grandchldren and several nieces and nephews. Memorial service will be 4:00 p.m. Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Goad Funeral Home with entombment in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday at Goad Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Southern Kentucky. Donations may be made at Goad Funeral Home. www.goadfh.com
