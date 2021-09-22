Bowling Green - Steven Louis Jacobs, age 60, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at The Medical Center in Bowling Green. He was born October 2, 1960 to Bob and Ann Jacobs, who survive. He was a member and was deeply involved in Broadway United Methodist Church and loved his Lord and Savior.
He was strong and independent and never backed down from any challenge. He loved participating in track and bowling for Special Olympics and was a St. Louis Cardinal Baseball fan. Steve retired from the University of Illinois prior to moving to Bowling Green, and was employed at Greenview Regional Hospital until he retired in December of 2020.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Howard and Ellen Jacobs, Arthur and Evelyn Farmer; step-grandmother, Lorene Farmer; several aunts, uncles and two cousins.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sisters, Cindy Wernigk (Dan), Sally Thomas (Doug); aunt, Norma Stevenson; uncle, Loren Farmer; nine nieces and nephews, eleven great-nieces and nephews; and many cousins.
Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Saturday, September 25 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Funeral service will be at 3:00 p.m. Saturday with burial to follow in Bowling Green Gardens. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Broadway United Methodist Church, Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society, and the American Diabetes Association.