Bowling Green - Steven 'Mitchell' Glasscock, 71, of Alvaton, Kentucky passed away September 2, 2022. The Warren County native was born to the late William Boyd and Docia Mildred (Jackson) Glasscock in August of 1951. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his sister Patsy Jane Glasscock and his brother James Michael Glasscock.
Mitchell was a graduate of the first graduating class of Warren Central High School in 1969 after attending Alvaton School for 11 years. He then spent 4 years in the United States Navy being stationed at Adak, Alaska and Winter Harbor, Maine. After completing his Naval service, he returned to Kentucky and studied Computer Science Technology at Western Kentucky University. He graduated with honors in 1978 and began his career with the FMC Corporation. He retired from Logan Aluminum in 2010 after 23 years in the IT Department.
Mitchell was saved at age 10 and joined Mt. Lebanon Missionary Baptist Church. He was very devoted to the Lord's work. While at Mt. Lebanon, he served as Sunday school teacher, youth leader, treasurer and was ordained as a deacon. The Lord then called him to preach in 1998, and he was ordained as a minister in 2000. He has pastored Union #2 MBC, Caney Fork MBC and Mt. Lebanon MBC. Mitchell was currently serving as the pastor at Dover MBC in Barren County.
Outside of his pastoral work, Mitchell spent much time with his family. He adored his grandchildren who lovingly referred to him as 'Pops'. Mitchell loved John Deere equipment and memorabilia as well as collecting knives. He and Marie enjoyed traveling as much as time allowed.
Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Marie Runner Glasscock and their daughter Jennifer Glass (Cory). Three grandchildren; Jackson Mitchell Glass, Camden Daniel Glass, and Avajane Boyd Glass. Two sisters; Ann Glasscock and Martha Steele. Brother in law Tommy Runner (Denise), Sister in laws; Cindy Runner and Julie Barry (Allan). Niece Michelle Corder (Allen), nephew Michael Steele (Melissa), great niece Ashlee Taylor Steele, great nephews; Allen Michael Corder and Mitchell Curtis Corder. Several other nieces and nephews as well as a host of other extended family and friends survive.
Visitation will be from 3 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 6, and Wednesday from 9 until 11 a.m at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. A private burial will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to Friends of Old Union School.
