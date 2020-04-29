Bowling Green - Steven Neal 'Steve' Hammonds, 59, passed away at his residence on April 28, 2020.
The Bowling Green native was born September 2, 1960 to the late James Richard Hammonds, Sr. and Nancy Louise Jones Hammonds. He was also preceded in death by an uncle, Jimmy Jones. Steve loved his antiques and his animals, especially his furry friend Nicky, and nature in general. He was a cutup, especially with his nieces and nephew, and an all-around nice guy.
Survivors include his siblings, Brenda Cherry, Ricky Hammonds (Suzy), and Russell Hammonds all of Bowling Green; nephews, Monty Cherry and Baily Cardwell; nieces, Amanda Cherry (Justin), Tiffany Hammonds (Brandon Sloan), Jamie Harper (Michael), and Crystal Treichelt (Chris); great-nieces and nephews, Taya Tobin (Corey), Mayla Harper, Teagan Treichelt, and Aliviah Sloan; and aunts, Frank Padgett, Betty Richardson, Patsy Cowles; and several cousins.
Cremation was chosen with a celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel. Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society.
Commented