Bowling Green - Steven O'Neal Kirby, 67, of Rockfield entered into eternal rest Saturday, February 27, 2021. He was the son of the late Gilbert Kirby and Lois Gardner. Steve was born in Warren County on August 5, 1953.
He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara Kirby. He was a member of Rockfield UMC, a Kentucky Colonel and an avid Titans fan. Steve retired from driving a school bus for Warren County Public Schools and owned his own business. He was a loving father and grandfather.
Steve is survived by a son, Kyle Kirby (Amie), his daughter, Ashley Nickerson (Kirk) and three grandchildren; Eima and Oakley Kirby and Isabella Nickerson.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am Friday, March 19, 2021 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation at the funeral home will be Thursday from 2:00 - 8:00 pm and Friday from 9:00-11:00 am.