BOWLING GREEN – Steven Paul Koren, age 81, passed away Thursday January 19, 2023 at his residence in Bowling Green, KY. The Pontiac, Michigan native was the son of the late Michael Koren and Esther Marie Bridge Koren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Nellie Frances Koren and one sister, Jean Koren Stein.
Steve was a longtime resident of Bowling Green, Kentucky. He enjoyed spending his free time riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He was a veteran of the United States Army.
Steve is survived by two sisters, Denise Koren and Suzanne Koren Payne, his brother-in-law, Terry D. Stein, two nieces, Karen Payne Mellberg and Sherri Stein Burman and two nephews, David Payne and Terry J. Stein. Cremation was chosen. J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel have been entrusted with arrangements.
