Russellville - Steven W. Zimmer, age 72, of Russellville, fought a long hard fight from multiple illnesses and passed away on September 14, 2021, in the ICU at the University Hospital in Columbia Missouri after being transported by Survival Flight from St Mary's Regional Medical Center in Russellville. He was born on October 30, 1948, to Edward A. Zimmer Jr. and Margaret W. Zimmer in Louisville, Kentucky.
He attended and was active at Central Presbyterian Church in Russellville.
He married Connie Whitlow on May 29, 1971, in Bowling Green, Kentucky, where they lived until moving to Russellville in 1990.
They have one daughter and a son-in-law, Charlotte Melissa and Steven Calvert; and two grandchildren, Edward Van Calvert and Katelyn Nicole Calvert of the home.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Thomas Edward Zimmer.
Survivors include his wife; daughter and son-in-law; his beloved grandchildren; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Betty and Randall Turner of Glasgow, Kentucky; two nephews and their spouses, Randall Steven and Jennie Turner, and Jason Alexander and Brandi Turner; two great-nieces, Courtney and Alexandra Turner; and one great-nephew and his wife, Matthew and Allison Turner.
Steve attended Western Kentucky University and earned Bachelor of Education, Master of Science Education degrees and a Rank 1 in Educational Leadership. He loved teaching science at Warren East High School in Bowling Green, Kentucky for 20 years before moving to Arkansas where he worked first as the Chemistry Lab Supervisor at Arkansas Tech University then became Director of the Math and Science Institute, providing professional development for teachers in the state of Arkansas. One thing he loved to do was to train teachers in the use of a portable planetarium in any curriculum area. He would go to any school and delight students with demonstrations about the constellations, planets, mythology, and many other topics. When the Institute was closed down, he received permission to distribute the science and math materials he had collected to Arkansas teachers on a "Come and Get it Day", so these materials still benefit Arkansas students. Within the same month as the notification of the Institute closing, he became ill with serious symptoms and his only brother died unexpectedly. He returned to teaching in the Physical Sciences until his doctors insisted he retire in 2013. During his teaching career, he received many teaching awards including the Western Arkansas Distinguished Educator Award, Arkansas Science Teacher Association Distinguished Service to the Science Education Community, several Outstanding Science Awards in Kentucky and Arkansas. The Chemistry Club gave him an award in thanks for all the support given to the students of ATU.
One of his loves was log houses. During their marriage, Steve and Connie owned and lived in three, including a 1812 chestnut log home in Kentucky that was burned during a renovation. They found a modern log home in Russellville and lived there for the last 26 years. During that time, they have maintained booths at West Main Gallery, Mama Bears, and Antiques Addictions.
Another love was volunteer firefighting. He served as Captain and then Chief of the Barren River Volunteer Fire Department for several years until he moved out of the district. He kept a strong relationship with many of the firefighters over the years.
From the time Steve and Connie married they have shared their homes with several beloved animals including 7 dogs and 2 cats. On their two farms, they raised beef cattle and goats. One of their saddest days was when their last livestock was taken to market.
Steve has always been involved in the community. He has been President of the Russellville Lions Club twice, served as chair of the Lions Vision Screening Team, and he with other Lions created a vision screening trailer to set up at events to screen more people's eyes.
Among the Lions Awards he has received are The Melvin Jones Fellow Award, the Dalstrom Award, Lion of the Year, and Edwin G. Barry Sr. Memorial Award, which is the highest award given to an Arkansas Lion.
A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are by Shinn Funeral Service of Russellville.
His family would like to express their appreciation for all the medical professionals who have worked with him over the last 15 years, especially Dr. Thomas Sneed and Dr. Ken Turner. There have been so many nurses who have helped with injections and infusion. Without them he would not have made it as far as he did.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to CARTI-Russellville, 209 S. Portland Ave, Russellville, Arkansas 72802 or to Central Presbyterian Church Building Fund, 400 West Main, Russellville, Arkansas 72801.
The online obituary and guestbook are available at www.shinnfuneral.com