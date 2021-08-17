Bowling Green – Stokely B Hall age 90, of Bowling Green, was surrounded by his loving family, when he went home to the Lord, on August 16th at The Reserve at Spring Hill, Tennessee. He was born July 8, 1931 in Vernon, (Monroe County) Kentucky to the late Orville Franklin Hall, and Gladys (Richardson) Hall, both of Tompkinsville. Stokely was a member of the Lehman Avenue Church of Christ in Bowling Green. He served a number of years as an elder for the congregation. For a majority of his life, he preached part-time in many rural congregations in the surrounding area and taught many classes of Sunday school. Stokely met the love of his life, Anna Naomi Hurt (Wayne County) and they were wedded April 12, 1956. They were married more than fifty-two years before her passing in 2009. He completed his two-year certificate in elementary education at Western Kentucky State College (now WKU) in 1951, and was drafted to serve in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. After honorable discharge from the service, he completed his bachelor’s degree and taught for a number of years before graduating with a master’s degree from the University of Kentucky and University of Tennessee. Stokely began teaching in a one-room school in Slick Rock, Monroe County, Junior High in Glasgow and Auburn, Kentucky. He was a guidance counselor at Harrodsburg High School and in 1967 became a career counselor at the Bowling Green Vocational School. For 23 years he served various positions and moved to the regional office to serve as the Regional Coordinator for Vocational Technical Education in ten counties before retiring in 1994. Stokely coordinated the first Advisory Committee for Evaluations in the region, Regional Trainer in the WPPR Evaluation System during the Brown administration, organized VICA clubs in the region, past president of Kentucky Vocational Guidance Association, appointed to the Kentucky Department of Education’s Professional Practices Commission, president of Warren Central Band Boosters, president of Warren County Retired Teachers Association and many church related activities in the surrounding area. Stokely was preceded in death by his brother Orville Savage Hall, Evansville, IN. Survivors are his three children, one son, Gary (Jayne) Hall of Owensboro, KY, two daughters, Anita Arnold, Spring Hill, TN, and Donna Hall, Nashville, TN. Three granddaughters, Ashley Hall, Nashville, TN, Leslie Hall, Owensboro, KY, and Maria Arnold, Spring Hill, TN. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 21, 2021 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. with burial to follow in the Bowling Green Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Potter Children’s Home and Family Ministries, Bowling Green, KY.
