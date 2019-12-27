Bowling Green - Stratt Robinson, 92 of Bowling Green, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019 at the Medical Center. The Greenwood, Mississippi native was a daughter of the late Sherriff Edward P. Stratton and Inez Grantham Stratton and was preceded in death by her husband, Newton R. Robinson and a grandson, Newton P. Robinson. She was a graduate of the Bowling Green Business University and worked as a bookkeeper for the Bowling Green Independent Schools. She was a member of Broadway United Methodist Church and the Russellville and Bowling Green Duplicate Bridge Club where she earned the designation of Bronze Life Master. Survivors include her son, Dr. James S. Robinson (Deborah Maggard Robinson); two grandsons, Hunter Robinson and Jack Robinson. Memorial Services are scheduled for 4:00 pm Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm Sunday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society.
