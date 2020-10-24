Rockfield - Sue Ann Haley, 80 of Rockfield, earned her wings when she was called home to rest on October 23rd. She was at peace and surrounded by her family at Hospice of Southern Kentucky. She was a faithful servant and member of Clearfork Baptist Church. She loved to fellowship with family and friends, take trips and was known for providing food and comfort to everyone she loved.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Ida Ruth Gaines, a brother, Bobby Gaines, her son William Albert Haley Jr., her husband William Albert Haley and her grandson Zachary Haley. She married William Albert Haley on December 5th 1959. They were incredibly proud of the family they built leaving behind two daughters, Diane (Richard) Oates and Donna (Tim) Minnicks; three sons, Mark (Teresa), Kevin (Racheal) and Chad (Danielle) Haley; all of Rockfield; 13 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, 1 sister, 2 brothers and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Funeral will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow at Felts Cemetery in Logan County. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St Jude Children's Hospital.