Bowling Green - Sue Ann McGill Marcum passed away at her home in Bowling Green after a brief, but courageous battle with Leukemia. She was born June 28, 1946, in Richmond, Indiana and was retired from Shoney's in Danville, KY. She was proceeded in death by her parents, George and Lucy Cross McGill; brother, David McGill; and Grandson, Justin Barcus.
She is survived by her children: Greg Barcus (Donna), Florida; Ricky Page, Kentucky; Lisa Caskey (John Butterman, Indiana; Angela Hukle (John), Kentucky; Brothers: Barry McGill, Kentucky; Ron McGill, (Nina), Indiana; George McGill, Jr., Kentucky; Sister: Sheila McGill, Kentucky; Sister-in-law, Suzy McGill, Kentucky; 5 Grandchildren; and 4 Great Grandchildren. Special family and friends include Misti McGill Hix, Patric McGill, Donna Coulter Wales, Larry Coulter, John Coulter, Sue and James Crumback, Aunt Lida Sullivan, and several nieces and nephews.
Per Ms. Marcum's request, cremation was chosen. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Hardy and Son Funeral Homes.
The family would like to thank Dr. Patan, the staff on 4C and CCU at the Medical Center; and Hosparus Health for their compassion and care of Ms. Marcum and Hardy & Son Funeral Home for their help.
