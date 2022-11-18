Franklin – Mrs. Sue Boren Bullington, age 85, of Alvaton, KY, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 5:10 PM at the Magnolia Village in Bowling Green, KY. Visitation will be from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM Monday, November 21, 2022 at Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM at McKendree Chapel Church Cemetery in Simpson Co., KY. Sue was born January 5, 1937 in Simpson Co., KY to the late John Boren and the late Mae Dyson Boren Brown. She was the wife of the late Hearlye Ray Bullington. She was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Kylee Ireland Ault. She is survived by 2 children, Barry Bullington (Geri) of Cottontown, TN and Nancye Bullington of Bowling Green, KY; 2 grandchildren, Justin Smith of Alvaton, KY and Kelli Vance (Justin) of Bowling Green, KY; 2 great-granddaughters, Kennedy Ault and Darby Vance. Sue was a member of Fairview Memorial Baptist Church in Bowling Green, KY. She was retired executive secretary for Camping World. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to McKendree Chapel Church Cemetery, c/o Sandy Graves, 1036 Clay Smith Road, Franklin, KY 42134. Envelopes will be provided at funeral home. Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory website is www.gilbertfhonline.com. The Facebook page is Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. The obituary phone line is 270-586-8844.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.