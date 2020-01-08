Lebanon - Mrs. Sue Carol Lowe, 85, of Lebanon, Indiana passed away January 5, 2020, at Witham Hospital.
Sue was a daughter of the late Blane and Maple Hendricks Studle and wife of the late George Lowe. She is preceded in death by nine brothers and three sisters.
She worked as an assistant manager at JC Penney for 27 years and then worked at Countryside Antique Mall. She loved flowers, gardening and fishing.
Local survivors include her sisters, Nancy Welch and Mae Stuckey and brother-in-law, Kenneth Lowe (Nevon).
