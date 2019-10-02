Olmstead - Sue Dawson Wilson, age 98 of Olmstead, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at her home. She was a Logan County native born December 16, 1920 to the late Hugh Dawson and Jessie Dockins Dawson. She retired after 30 years as an Educator with the Logan County School system and was a member of Bethany Church of Christ. She earned her degree in Home Economics from the University of Kentucky and was a charter member of the Logan County Home Economists Club. She founded the Future Homemakers of America at Olmstead School.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert B. Wilson. She is survived by: 6 Nephews – Bradley Brown – Russellville, KY, Dr. George Brown – Elkton, KY, David Dawson – Aspen, CO, Michael Dawson – Bakersfield, CA, Johnny Dawson – Olmstead, KY, Bobby Dawson – Olmstead, KY 8 Nieces – Jane Sweatt – Russellville, KY, Ann Hunt – Franklin, KY, Jessie Chesnut – Nicholasville, KY, Donna Trice – Olmstead, KY, Mary Witherspoon – Winter Garden, FL, Annell Sciortino – Nashville, TN, Melissa Dawson – Asheville, NC, Debbie Dawson – Asheville, NC, Special Care Giver – Chastity Browning .
Funeral Services for Sue Dawson Wilson will be conducted at 12:00 noon on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Summers, Kirby and Sanders Funeral Home with Harris Dockins officiating with burial to follow in Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation at the funeral home will be held Saturday from 9:00 am until the service hour of 12:00 noon. Memorial contributions may be made to Bethany Church of Christ. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Pallbearers: John Dockins Dawson, George Fugate, Richard Hunt, Karl Wayne Dawson, Jonathan Brown, Mark Brown, David Sciortino and Robert Fugate.
Honorary Pallbearers: Nephews and Warren McReynolds.