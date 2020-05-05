Bowling Green - Sue Gaines Penn, 93, of Bowling Green, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky. She was born on April 14, 1927, in Covington, Kentucky.
Ms. Penn was the daughter of the late Robert and Shirley Tolin Gaines of Erlanger, Kentucky. After graduating from Georgetown College in 1949, Ms. Penn became an educator, teaching in public schools in Georgetown and Louisville. In 1967, she found her passion teaching hearing-impaired children at the Deaf Oral School in Lexington. In 1971, she obtained her master's degree in Deaf Education from Smith College in Massachusetts. She continued to teach hearing-impaired children in Fayette County Public Schools until her retirement in 1996.
In retirement, she remained active by working at the Lexington Gallery and tutoring children. Ms. Penn was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and friend. She was an active member of First United Methodist Church in Lexington, where she was a member of the Mattie Hutchinson Circle and served as a Stephens Ministry counselor. Upon moving to Bowling Green in 2018, she joined State Street United Methodist Church. Ms. Penn was also a member of the DAR John McKinley Chapter, loved to play bridge with friends, and was an avid Kentucky basketball fan.
Ms. Penn is survived by one daughter Sue Ellen Penn of Lexington; one son D. Gaines Penn (Donna) of Bowling Green, and four grandchildren Ellerie Daube, Alex Daube, Elizabeth Penn and Emily Penn. A private family service will be held at J.C. Kirby Funeral Home and she will be buried with her family in Burlington, Kentucky. Memorial contributions can be made to the State Street United Methodist Church 1101 State St Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101 c/o stained glass window restoration fund. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
