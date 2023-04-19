BOWLING GREEN – Sue Katherine (Minnix) Dawes, age 84, passed away Monday, April 17, 2023 at her residence. She was born June 5, 1938 in Scottsville, Kentucky to the late Robert and Lillian Huffiene Minnix.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Grundy Dawes; four children Brenda Roach, James Crouch, Johnny Crouch and Joe Crouch; and her fur baby, Rocky.
Sue was of the Nazarene faith who loved the Lord with all her heart. To know Sue was to love Sue. She enjoyed playing Bingo, loved Chinese food, liked going on vacation and loved her fur babies. Sue was a wonderful and loving wife, mother and grandmother who devoted her life to raising her kids. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Her memories will be cherished by her children Lewis “Todd” Crouch, David Crouch, Nora Dawes, Mary Forrester, and Gladys Glass; thirteen grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
Funeral service will be conducted Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in Bowling Green Gardens. Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 19, 2023 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and Thursday from 8:00 AM until the funeral hour at the funeral home.
