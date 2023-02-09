Roy Suel Brown, age 86 of Franklin, died Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Crafton Funeral Home where services will be held Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2pm with burial to follow in Restlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4pm until 8pm Friday and after 6am Saturday here at the funeral home.
A native of Simpson County, he was the son of the late Roy Fount Brown and Frances Chauvin Brown. He had worked at Potter & Brumfield and most recently Franklin Express. He was a 1955 graduate of Franklin Simpson High School and was a member and former deacon of Calvary Baptist Church. He was an Army Veteran.
He was preceded in death by siblings – Mona Brown, Juanita Bennett and Anna Mae Raby and granddaughter – Chelsea Marie Brown. Survivors include his wife of 65 years – Dolly Hendricks Brown of Franklin; son – Bobby Suel Brown (Teresa) of Port Charlotte, Florida; daughter – Brigette Brown Crawford (Mike) of Franklin; 1 grandson – Corey Brown (Emily) of Louisville; 1 granddaughter – Caitlin Crawford Cavanah (Josh) of Franklin along with special caregivers – Shanika Burr and Junella Tipton.
Memorial gifts may be made to LifePoint Church, 840 Witt Road, Franklin, KY 42134 and/or Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104. Envelopes will be provided at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.craftonfuneralhome.com
