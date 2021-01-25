BOWLING GREEN – Susan Anne Cannon, 73 of Bowling Green, Kentucky passed away on January 24, 2021 at Bowling Green Medical Center. Born on July 31, 1947 in Lawrenceville, Illinois, the daughter of Norma Emmons Craft and the late John William Cannon, Susie was a loving and devoted mother to her son, Chelsey. She enjoyed being a soccer mom/team manager and was so proud of the adult he became. Susie attended Lawrenceville High School where she developed lifelong friendships and cherished their reunions. She attended Asbury University in Wilmore, KY and graduated from University of Kentucky College of Nursing in 1971. Susie was a passionate Pediatric Nurse at the University of Kentucky Hospital, the Bowling Green Health Department, and Rockfield Elementary for 45 years where she was awarded Kentucky school nurse of the year for her dedication. A passion was teaching children safety at school and home as well as advocating to protect children from gun violence.
Susie is survived by her beloved mother Norma Emmons Craft (Robert) and her treasured son William Chelsey Olson (Susan). She is also survived by her sister Barbara Anne Powell (Daniel), Chelsey’s father Lynn David Olson (Julie), along with many nephews, a niece, and cousins. Susie will always be remembered for her sweet laughter and kind demeanor. She had a strong love for her family, friends, nature, photography, her dogs, and Pawley’s Island, SC. Susie will be greatly missed by family and friends. Funeral services will be held at Emmons Macey Steffey Funeral Home, in Lawrenceville, Illinois on January 30, 2021 at 11:00 am a with a small family gathering to follow at Lawrenceville Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, a visitation will occur later in 2021 when family and friends can safely gather at J.C. Kirby & Son, 820 Lovers Lane Bowling Green, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society and Bowling Green Warren County Animal Shelter.