Susan Catherine (Finch) Heard, age 99, of Rockfield, Kentucky passed away March 25th, 2023, with her son and his wife, along with a dedicated niece, by her side at Greenwood Nursing Home in Bowling Green. She was born in Logan County, Kentucky on August 9, 1923, to J.W.H. (Willie) Finch and Winnie Derman Finch.
She is preceded in death by her husband, E.M. (Elijah)Heard, whom she was married to for 51 years; her son, Russell Heard; brothers, Loyd Finch, E.T. Finch, and J.M Finch; granddaughter, Simona Dee Heard; and great grandson, Elijah Morgan Heard.
Susan loved the Lord, and was a member of Clear Fork Baptist Church for over 69 years where she was active and served as the church pianist for many years.
She loved her family, and worked diligently as a homemaker in her many roles as wife, mother, grandmother and aunt. She enjoyed gardening, canning, baking, and cooking for her family; the many farm hands; and her church; as well as the many community functions over the years.
Susan is survived by her son, Maurice Heard (Rose); daughter-in-law, Frances Heard; grandsons, Eric Heard (Jessica), Darwin Heard (Rhonda), and Bradley Heard; five great grandchildren, Ellis, Elivia, and Elliott Heard, and Jonathan and Bethany Heard; two step great grandchildren, Noah Rust and Addye Davenport. She is also survived by six nephews and nieces; ten great nephews and nieces; several great-great nephews and nieces; and one great-great-great niece.
Visitation will be at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, from 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm and Wednesday, March 29, 2023, from 10:00 am until the funeral hour at 12:00 pm at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home, with Bro David Daugherty officiating. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery, 1209 Fairview Avenue, Bowling Green, Kentucky.
