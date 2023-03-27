Susan Catherine (Finch) Heard, age 99, of Rockfield, Kentucky passed away March 25th, 2023, with her son and his wife, along with a dedicated niece, by her side at Greenwood Nursing Home in Bowling Green. She was born in Logan County, Kentucky on August 9, 1923, to J.W.H. (Willie) Finch and Winnie Derman Finch.