Bowling Green, KY - A lady with a pure soul, Susan Dallas Gibson, passed on 8/12/21 following a brief illness. Susan was a BG Native and attended "heavenly" College High School (WKU) grades K-12, graduated from WKU with a MA, and received a Nursing Degree from wonderful Belmont College (Nashville).
Susan, being a very gifted/creative girl, fulfilled her childhood dream graduating from Stewardess College in Dallas (TX), finishing at the very top of her class of over 300, then following was a Flight Attendant with American Airlines for 10 years. Susan then was an RN in the NICU at Vanderbilt University for 15 years, recognizing two pharmacy errors saving the lives of two preemies. She then worked as a Home Health Nurse for five years (ending her career) then tended her parents to their death, loving them greatly.
Animals/pets were drawn to her "as a magnet" seeing her gentle bright aura, and she saved over 100 stray cats 30 dogs, always being very diligent in finding them a loving home. Susan's mother Virginia (Ginny) and Father W R Dallas (Buddy), as well as her brother Bill are all deceased, as is their beloved pet - a black cocker spaniel (Dollar).
Oh yes, my wife Susan was an Angel, and why she chose me I do not know, and I (Greg) will be buried at the foot of her grave - exactly where I belong. Above Susan's hospital bed an "absolutely distinct" Snow White Dove materialized, manifesting for 10 straight solid minutes before instantly disappearing.
The care that Susan received at the Medical Center was as close to perfect as humanly possible, with all Medical Staff totally professional and so Kind. The Medical Center is The Best Hospital In America, BG/Warren County is "truly blessed." And Mac, Susan and I Love You. Hospice of BG is a Divine Place, enveloped by the Holy Spirit in a truly supernatural way and all Medical Staff is appointed/anointed by Providence. Dr. Byrne - you are wonderful! Cone Funeral Home was "beyond belief," guiding me through a very difficult time in my life, and Kenneth Cone was always available to meet my every need through the process.
An Angel named "Susan" was flown up to sky blue heaven on the wings of a snow-white dove, met there with pure love - by God Himself.