Bowling Green - Linda Susan Kerr, 66, of Bowling Green, KY was born August 20, 1952 in Birmingham, AL to Hiram O. Hutto and Rachel Batson Hutto. She passed away on July 18, 2019 at the Medical Center Hospital in Bowling Green, after a brief battle with cancer. Susan attended Florida College in Temple Terrace, Florida, and then received her Bachelor's and Master's Degrees from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, using those degrees to practice a very successful and fulfilling career as a Speech Therapist. She retired in May from Western Kentucky University, having served as the interim head of the CSD Clinic for the past year. She and her husband, Gary C., were married for 44 years, and she took much pleasure in helping him in his work as a gospel preacher for more than 40 years. She was always a gracious host, and she taught others by her example of service. She had a passion for both of her families - her physical family and her church family - and she loved and ca! red for a ll of them deeply. Her children and grandchildren were a treasure to her, and they will always have special memories of their loving relationship with their Mom/Nana. At the time of her passing she was a member of the Eastside Church of Christ in Bowling Green, where she was actively involved in many areas of the congregation's work. She will be greatly missed by those she influenced through her work with the Eastside church. She is survived by her beloved husband Gary C. (Bowling Green), and by three sons: Gary Stephen (wife Katie) of Birmingham, AL; Jon (wife Elizabeth) of Brentwood, TN; and David (wife Anna) of Bowling Green; and by seven beloved grandchildren: Carter, Lilly, Molly, Cooper, Sam, Violet, and Nolan. She was preceded in death by both parents, and by a sister, Betsy. She is survived by a brother, Bob (wife Cherri) of Birmingham, AL; a sister Kay (husband Russ) of Norcross, GA; a brother-in-law, Randy, of Louisville, KY; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law (Rick Kerr & wife Brenda of Kokomo, IN); and by numerous loving nieces, nephews and friends. A memorial service for Susan will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 5:00 PM at J. C. Kirby & Son Lover's Lane Chapel. Visitation will be 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Saturday at the funeral home. Bob McPherson will be officiating and Phil Henry leading congregational singing. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Sacred Selections organization to assist parents in the adoption process (https://www.sacredselections.org).
