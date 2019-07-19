Bowling Green - Susan Jane Good, 89, of Bowling Green passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 at Hospice House Southern Kentucky. She was a native of Covington, KY and preceded in death by her sister, Nancy Young (Don). Ms. Good was a member of First Baptist Church. She is survived by dear cousins, Ruth Bone of Bowling Green, Elsie Hamilton (Randy) of Mesa, AZ; and their family; nephew, Joe Young (Sheri) of Oxford, MS; two nieces, Susanne Talley (Eddie) of Bowling Green, KY; and Ruth Munsell (Tim) of College Grove, TN; one great-nephew, Greg Talley; two great-nieces, Megan Talley Dick (Kevin) and Britney Jackson. Graveside service will be at Spring Grove Cemetery in Cincinnati, OH. Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home have been entrusted with arrangements. Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to Hospice House of Southern Kentucky.
