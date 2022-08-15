Bowling Green – On Sunday, August 14, 2022, Susan Katherine Livesay, loving sister and aunt, passed away at the age of 63 from surgical complications. Susan was born on October 21, 1958 in Newport News, Virginia to Richard and Mildred Livesay. She attended Warren Elementary, Warren Central High School and Western Kentucky University. She graduated from Western in 1980 and began her career at the University. She worked as a department secretary in Social Work and the Physics Departments at Western until her retirement in 2008. Susan enjoyed a very content life in Bowling Green surrounded by her family. She loved her two nephews, Nick and Ryan and supported them in their growth and development. She relished the time she spent with her many canine companions. She spent time singing in various choirs and volunteering at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, where she was a member. She was not only loyal and supportive but also a best friend to her only sister, Donna. Her family will miss her dearly. Susan is survived by her sister, Donna Kanaly (Tim), two nephews, Nick and Ryan Kanaly and a longtime friend, John Ragland and several cousins. Visitation will be Tuesday August 16, 2022 from 3:00 PM – 8:00 PM at the J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel and Wednesday August 17, 2022 from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be at 12:00 PM Wednesday followed by burial in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.