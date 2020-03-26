Bowling Green - Susan Kay Blair age 68 of Bowling Green, died March 25 at 1:00 am at her residence. She was born in Lincoln Park, Michigan to the late Edwin Edward and Esther Gladys Brown Etterman. She worked at Fabric Cleaners and was a member of Living Hope Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband Dale Blair and daughter Rebekah Anne Blair Jenkins and her husband Dennis all of Bowling Green. Brother, Scott Etterman of Nashville. Sisters, Sally Runner of Bowling Green and Sarah Whittin of Franklin, TN. Grandchildren Savannah Marie and Keegan Jenkins both of Bowling Green. Several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, along with several brothers and sisters-in-law. A private family service will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel.