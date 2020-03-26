Bowling Green - Susan Kay Blair age 68 of Bowling Green, died March 25 at 1:00 am at her residence. She was born in Lincoln Park, Michigan to the late Edwin Edward and Esther Gladys Brown Etterman. She worked at Fabric Cleaners and was a member of Living Hope Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband Dale Blair and daughter Rebekah Anne Blair Jenkins and her husband Dennis all of Bowling Green. Brother, Scott Etterman of Nashville. Sisters, Sally Runner of Bowling Green and Sarah Whittin of Franklin, TN. Grandchildren Savannah Marie and Keegan Jenkins both of Bowling Green. Several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, along with several brothers and sisters-in-law. A private family service will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Flowers & Gifts
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS
Most Popular
Articles
- 'Not going to be any income': Salons, gyms accept 'sacrifice' of closure
- Lawsuit accuses officers of framing Logan man for murder
- Ashlyn Marie McGehee
- Coronavirus cases in Kentucky rise to 103
- Paul pushes different approach to pandemic
- Virus cases climb in region; Beshear says coming weeks will be 'critical'
- Restaurant, bar workers coping after loss of job in COVID-19 outbreak
- Attorney Broderick out of hospital
- Beshear orders nonessential businesses to close
- Police: Med Center nurse, security guard struck by gunshot, man arrested
Commented