Bowling Green – Susan Marie Langwell, 69 of Bowling Green left this world and joined the Lord on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Susan was born on December 28, 1952 in Lynwood California to the late James E. Langwell and the late Shirley June Chappell Langwell. Sue was a 1971 graduate of McKean High School in Wilmington, Delaware and a 1975 graduate of the University of Delaware. She had a successful career working at T. Rowe Price and as a telecommunication consultant eventually starting her own business. She was an avid skier who traveled the U.S. and Europe skiing with her friends. In retirement she cared for her mother and became very active in the McKnight Crossing Church of Christ, which she was a member serving wherever she was needed. To know her was to love her. She is survived by her brother Ronald Langwell (Ruby) of Bowling Green and sister Lorraine Fisher (Achim) of St. Louis, Mo.; five nieces and nephews, James Langwell (Cleo) of San Anthonio, TX, Thomas Langwell of Dallas, TX, Katie McCay (Mike) of Bowling Green, Laura Gosnell (Brian) of Ashville, NC and Anne Connally (Tyler) of Franklin, TN; 10 great nieces and nephews, Jeffry Langwell, Elizabeth Langwell, Jude Gosnell, Layla Gosnell, Brooklyn McCay, Hailey McCay, Hunter Ashley, Ava McCay, Sophia Connolly and Jackson Connolly. There will be a memorial service held on Saturday, September 17 from 12-2 p.m. at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with memorial service being at 2 p.m. Entombment will be at Fairview Cemetery.
